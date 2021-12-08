Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $266,947,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after buying an additional 310,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Shares of PH opened at $314.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

