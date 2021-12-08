ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,226.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 4% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $2,226.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,189.17 or 0.99116614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00049420 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00033198 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.58 or 0.00850343 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.