Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $144.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.15 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $154.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.71.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.