Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.73 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Generac by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 257,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,037,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.90.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.07 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

