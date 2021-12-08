Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $257.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.88. The company has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.46 and a fifty-two week high of $257.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

