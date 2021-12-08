Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,346 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after acquiring an additional 798,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

NYSE:NKE opened at $170.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $270.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

