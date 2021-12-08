Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,851 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,851 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $10,383,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

