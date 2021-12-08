Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

