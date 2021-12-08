Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.