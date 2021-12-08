Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

