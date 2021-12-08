PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.120-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

PayPal stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.68. The company had a trading volume of 273,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $227.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.78.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.