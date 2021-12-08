Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 98.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Shares of PBA opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Pembina Pipeline worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

