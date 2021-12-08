Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 782,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEI opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

