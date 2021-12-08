PennyMac Financial Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,037 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 1,730 put options.
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,016,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.
PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
