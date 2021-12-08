Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading Up 7.9%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.81. Approximately 32,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,408,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 137.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,671,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $77,677,000 after acquiring an additional 245,654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 371,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 290,943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 345,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 271,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after purchasing an additional 944,138 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 38,394 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
