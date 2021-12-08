Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading Up 7.9%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.81. Approximately 32,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,408,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 137.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,671,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $77,677,000 after acquiring an additional 245,654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 371,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 290,943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 345,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 271,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after purchasing an additional 944,138 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 38,394 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

