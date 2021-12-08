Permission Coin (ASK) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Permission Coin has a market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $284,233.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,413,971,932 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

