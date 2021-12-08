Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. 869,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,995. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Raymond Silcock purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,226,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

