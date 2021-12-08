Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana Sells 4,184 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 1,253 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $21,351.12.

On Friday, September 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $634.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Personalis by 128.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

