Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.96) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.56) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.96) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.10).

PETS stock opened at GBX 464.40 ($6.16) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 480.78. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.96). The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

