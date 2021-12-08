Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PAHGF remained flat at $$6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

