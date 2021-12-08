Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,775,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

