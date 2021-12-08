PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,667 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $74,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

