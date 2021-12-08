PGGM Investments Purchases 3,678 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Waters were worth $58,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Waters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waters by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $344.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $235.44 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

