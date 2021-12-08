PGGM Investments Purchases 3,678 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Waters were worth $58,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Waters by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Waters by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT opened at $344.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $235.44 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

