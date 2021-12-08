PGGM Investments Reduces Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,923,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,539,784 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $86,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,634 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

HTA opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.