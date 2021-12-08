Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 143.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

