Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $747,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $208,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

