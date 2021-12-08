Piershale Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $171.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.39 and its 200-day moving average is $145.18. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

