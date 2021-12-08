PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 3rd

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

NYSE NRGX opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,672 shares of company stock valued at $275,397 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.