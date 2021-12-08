PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 3rd

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years.

PNI opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

