Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,835 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,625,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,652,328. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

