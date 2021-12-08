Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

TCBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $28.36 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

