Piper Sandler Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $55.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of S opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

