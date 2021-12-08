Piper Sandler Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Comerica stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,443,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

