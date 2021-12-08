PKG Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,181.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $416,865.31 and approximately $1,181.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.26 or 0.08462927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00084393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,056.18 or 1.01019136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.