PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.00. 1,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 433,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,420,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

