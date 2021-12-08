PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.77. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 6,785 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50.

In other news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth $3,339,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth $13,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.