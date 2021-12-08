Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

KO opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $238.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

