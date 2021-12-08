Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT opened at $339.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.