Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,644,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

