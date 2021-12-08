Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

