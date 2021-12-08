Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $152.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

