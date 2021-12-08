Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 70,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.