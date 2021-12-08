Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a P/E ratio of 850.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3,466.67%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 147.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.