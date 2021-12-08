Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02), with a volume of 1257775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.80.

In other news, insider Paul Johnson acquired 500,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,260.84).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

