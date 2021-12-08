PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Trimmed by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 191,332 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $92,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in PPG Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.