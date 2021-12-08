Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APTS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of APTS opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $726.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 249,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

