Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 16,055 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PFM stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.