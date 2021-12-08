Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 722 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Shares of TSCO opened at $233.34 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.