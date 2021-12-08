Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $298,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $462,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Halliburton by 83.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.59.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

